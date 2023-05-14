Report – Arsenal youngster targeted by Romanian club

Arsenal youngster Catalin Cirjan is being targeted by Romanian club Rapid Bucharest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old is one of the budding talents at the Emirates at the moment and continues to make improvements to his game.

Arsenal has a superb first team, so he will likely struggle to get the chances he needs soon.

He would be considering if he is better off away from the club and a report on The Sun reveals Rapid is now targeting him.

Arsenal has Cirjan on a contract until 2024 and can extend it by a year, which means they will demand a reasonable fee if Rapid insists on adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have so many budding talents on our books and not all of them will get the chance to build a career at the club.

Our midfield will be strengthened with much more experienced players in the summer, so Cirjan will struggle to break into it.

Allowing him to leave at the end of this campaign is probably the best idea for everyone involved.

That said, the club may want to consider some sort of buy-back clause just in case he kicks on and becomes something special.