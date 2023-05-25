Report – Arsenal’s £14m bid for a defender is rejected

Galatasaray has rejected Arsenal’s initial offer for Sacha Boey, indicating their desire for a higher transfer fee.

The Gunners have identified the talented right-back as a player they wish to add to their squad at the conclusion of this season.

Mikel Arteta plans to transition Ben White into a central role next season and has concerns about the injury-prone Takehiro Tomiyasu, leading to their interest in Boey.

Arsenal has been monitoring the Frenchman for a while and anticipates making a move for him in the summer transfer window.

However, The Daily Mail reports that Galatasaray has turned down Arsenal’s opening bid of £14 million.

The Turkish club is holding out for a fee exceeding £20 million for the young defender, and they appear confident in receiving an offer within that range from one of Boey’s numerous suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Galatasaray knows we are a top club in need of reinforcements, so they will not be in the mood to help us in any way.

Several clubs are also keen on Boey, encouraging his present club to continue demanding a top fee.

If he is one of our key targets, we must be prepared to pay that much for him. Otherwise, we can turn to our other transfer targets.

