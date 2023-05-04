Report – Arsenal’s bid for attacker set to be rejected

Arsenal is set to suffer a setback in their bid to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves at the end of this season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Portugal star in the last two seasons, but he has suffered serious injuries each time.

The attacker has not made a huge contribution to Wolves in this campaign. However, Arsenal is reportedly still keen on adding him to their squad.

Football Insider says he is on their shopping list for the next summer, but Wolves will not sell.

They want to build on the success they have achieved this season under Julen Lopetegui and want to keep Neto with them for the next campaign.

Having inherited a Wolves team struggling with relegation, Lopetegui has helped them climb up on the league table and they want to support him as much as they can.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has struggled with his fitness recently, but he is a decent attacking player who can do well for us.

However, there are more productive attackers on the European market who can do a job for us.

We trust Edu to sign the best for us, knowing we are now a title challenger and must maintain that level.

