Report – Arsenal’s bid for two midfielders will fail in January

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz in recent months as they contemplate a potential January transfer for either midfielder.

The Gunners are grappling with the challenge of getting Thomas Partey fit and are preparing to part ways with the Ghanaian at the end of the term.

However, Partey is already too injury-prone to be relied upon this season, and there were expectations that Arsenal would seek a replacement in the January transfer window.

Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Luiz from Aston Villa were the two players anticipated to bolster their squad, and both stars were expected to relish the chance to compete under Mikel Arteta.

Nevertheless, Football Insider reports that neither of these players will be allowed to leave their current clubs in January.

Luiz’s contract extends until 2026, and Villa considers him too crucial to lose during the second half of this season.

Sociedad is also having a successful season, largely due to Zubimendi’s performance, and they think that they cannot allow the midfielder to depart in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz and Zubimendi are top midfielders who will certainly improve our midfield options, but we understand why their clubs will not sell in January.

We must make the most of the players we have now and improve our group in the summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…