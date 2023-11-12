Report – Arsenal’s bid for two midfielders will fail in January

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz in recent months as they contemplate a potential January transfer for either midfielder.
The Gunners are grappling with the challenge of getting Thomas Partey fit and are preparing to part ways with the Ghanaian at the end of the term.
However, Partey is already too injury-prone to be relied upon this season, and there were expectations that Arsenal would seek a replacement in the January transfer window.
Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Luiz from Aston Villa were the two players anticipated to bolster their squad, and both stars were expected to relish the chance to compete under Mikel Arteta.
Nevertheless, Football Insider reports that neither of these players will be allowed to leave their current clubs in January.
Luiz’s contract extends until 2026, and Villa considers him too crucial to lose during the second half of this season.
Sociedad is also having a successful season, largely due to Zubimendi’s performance, and they think that they cannot allow the midfielder to depart in January.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Luiz and Zubimendi are top midfielders who will certainly improve our midfield options, but we understand why their clubs will not sell in January.
We must make the most of the players we have now and improve our group in the summer.
I don’t think our current players in midfield will improve enough to get us to the next level.
1. Jorginho and ElNeny are not enough quality, and likely off in the Summer.
2. Vieira is too frail, timid, and lacks the mentality to be a reliable midfielder. His further improvement likely will be from a loan which Arteta won’t do. He should be sold in my opinion.
3. Havertz lacks the traits we need in midfield. I don’t think he will improve much by the Spring, or will ever be a great player. Even if he is good, it’s not enough, because great is needed for us to level up.
3. Partey is too injury prone and should be replaced when possible.
Replacing them with class players is not easy, but it starts with replacing just one. There are options, but we have to get it right, cantmiss with another Havertz type experiment gamble.
Striker as well, we need a consistent goal threat. Other clubs are looking too, but we offer more and are more appealing than most other clubs.
CL football, competing at the top of the league, London based, and can afford the wages.