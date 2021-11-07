Report – Arsenal’s initial offer for Spanish ace rejected

Arsenal has had an initial offer for Marco Asensio rejected by Real Madrid.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the winger for some time now, and Madrid appears willing to sell.

Todofichajes reports that Mikel Arteta remains a fan of the attacker and is keen to make him one of his players.

However, Arsenal will need to offer more money to sign him with the report claiming they have had an offer for him rejected by the Spaniards.

The report claims the Gunners made an opening bid of 30m euros, however, that fee isn’t enough for Madrid to sell and they are holding out for at least 40m euros.

The Gunners are hopeful they will reach an agreement soon and they could add the attacker to Mikel Arteta’s squad in the January transfer window.

Asensio will give Arsenal more attacking options ahead of the second half of the season and he could help push the Gunners to break into the top four.

Arsenal’s attack has some impressive talents in it, but the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli have been struggling to pull their weight.

Both might have to give way for better players to come in, although most Arsenal fans would defend Martinelli.

If the Brazilian doesn’t fit into the plans of Arteta, it might be best to sell him or at least send him out on loan to continue his development.