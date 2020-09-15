Report – Arsenal’s next two transfer moves revealed

Arsenal will look to sign two midfielders after they managed to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a new deal.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window, but their most important piece of business his summer is getting Aubameyang on a new deal.

The Gabon striker has just signed a new long-term contract to remain at the Emirates, and that will be a major boost in their bid to return to the Champions League next season.

They have landed Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes in this transfer window. Both players made their debut in the club’s first Premier League game against Fulham, and they impressed.

That will give Arsenal the confidence to pursue even more deals, and Mirror Sports claims that the Gunners are plotting to sign two new midfielders before the transfer window closes.

The report confirms that Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar remain their top targets. Partey has been the club’s long–term midfield target, but they need to sell some of their players to raise fund before they can complete his transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Aouar is also available if they can put together the money that Lyon wants, believed to be in excess of £40m.

Arsenal has some players that they would like to sell, and the report claims that they might offload Hector Bellerin if the right offer comes in.