Arsenal News Gooner News

Report – Arteta gets vote of confidence from Kroenke

Stan Kroenke has told Mikel Arteta that his job is safe at the Emirates despite Arsenal’s poor run of form.

The Spaniard helped the club to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year and he was backed in the last summer transfer window.

The club signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes. Loan signing Martin Odegaard joined them in the January transfer window to add even more quality to the Arsenal team.

Despite these new signings, they look set to miss out on a Champions League spot yet again.

They can play in the competition if they win the Europa League, but they haven’t looked like a team that can be totally trusted to achieve that.

Arteta has been under pressure in recent weeks and there have been calls for him to be sacked and replaced with a more experienced manager.

However, Eurosport claims that the Spaniard has been told that his job is safe for now.

The report even adds that Stan Kroenke is ready to invest heavily in the team when the transfer window reopens.

The American has come under serious pressure to sell and leave in recent weeks.

Spotify co-founder, Daniel Ek has signified interest in buying, but Kroenke wants to show commitment by signing top players for the club again.

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Stan Kroenke

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Phil says:
    May 4, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    There’s just nothing like rewarding failure and mediocrity
    And Kronke wonders why 99.9% of the fanbase despise him

    Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:04 pm

    Now there isnt a surprise! The pair of them could be taking this club to depths we have never been before. An unambitious owner and a novice manager.

    Reply
  3. Didrik Plehn says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:06 pm

    Perfect, now we can focus on winning UEL and rebuild our squad. Next season will be fantastic top four and CL 👌👋👋

    Reply
  4. Mav says:
    May 4, 2021 at 11:16 pm

    I bet you, by next season arsenal will not participate in any of the European Leagues because of the clown called arteta.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs