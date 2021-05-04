Report – Arteta gets vote of confidence from Kroenke

Stan Kroenke has told Mikel Arteta that his job is safe at the Emirates despite Arsenal’s poor run of form.

The Spaniard helped the club to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year and he was backed in the last summer transfer window.

The club signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes. Loan signing Martin Odegaard joined them in the January transfer window to add even more quality to the Arsenal team.

Despite these new signings, they look set to miss out on a Champions League spot yet again.

They can play in the competition if they win the Europa League, but they haven’t looked like a team that can be totally trusted to achieve that.

Arteta has been under pressure in recent weeks and there have been calls for him to be sacked and replaced with a more experienced manager.

However, Eurosport claims that the Spaniard has been told that his job is safe for now.

The report even adds that Stan Kroenke is ready to invest heavily in the team when the transfer window reopens.

The American has come under serious pressure to sell and leave in recent weeks.

Spotify co-founder, Daniel Ek has signified interest in buying, but Kroenke wants to show commitment by signing top players for the club again.