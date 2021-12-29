Report – Arteta identifies Aubameyang replacement in La Liga

Mikel Arteta is already preparing for life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gabon striker remains out of the first-team picture at the Emirates.

The striker has been banished from the Arsenal first team and he might not return to the starting XI even if he is reinstated into the squad.

Fichajes.net states that Arteta is already eyeing a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

The report claims the Spaniard wants Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla to lead his attack next season.

The Moroccan has spent much of this season on the sidelines after suffering an injury early on.

He was in great form last season and attracted Arsenal’s attention at the start of this campaign.

He will look to get some momentum in the second half, which could earn him a move to the Emirates finally.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League since he joined, but his performances in the last two seasons have been terrible.

He is clearly living off his reputation now and Arsenal’s return to form in his absence might suggest he holds the team back when he plays.

He would most likely return to the group if no club signs him, but the club is smart to look for a replacement.

Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are two other strikers who could replace him at the Emirates.

