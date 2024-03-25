Report assures Arsenal fans that Saka and Gabriel will face Man City – but still no Martinelli

Arsenal’s next game will be against Manchester City at the Etihad on March 31st. If Arsenal beat Manchester City, they can open up a four-point lead. If City wins, they will establish a two-point gap between them and Arsenal.

Well, Gooners must hope that they can beat the Cityzens and, for the first time since 2007/08, do a double over them. For a chance at victory, Mikel Arteta has no choice but to field his strongest eleven. During the international break, Bukayo Saka pulled out of the England national team camp owing to muscle tightness, while Gabriel Magalhaes did not join the Brazil national team due to an inflamed achilles tendon, leaving many anxious that the dependable duo might miss the match against the defending champs.

Saka has been outstanding this season, and WhoScored ranks him as the highest-rated Premier League player thus far this season. Gabriel, on the other hand, has been a revelation in both ends of the pitch. He has seen Arsenal concede the fewest goals (24), and the final third—heading in goals for fun.

Without the two, Arsenal’s lineup would not be as strong.

However, according to the Mirror, the Arsenal technical bench is hoping Gabriel and Saka will be fit to feature in their clash with Manchester City.

However, Gabriel Martinelli and Jurrien Timber will miss the game. Timber is still not ready to feature, and Martinelli is still healing from the serious cut on his foot that he sustained against Sheffield United.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…