Report – Aston Villa confident they will keep Arsenal target

Aston Villa is confident they can keep hold of Douglas Luiz beyond this season, as Arsenal remains interested in the midfielder.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been following him for several seasons, and they came close to adding him to their squad in the summer of 2022.

Luiz was open to the transfer, but both clubs could not find an agreement, and he remained at Villa Park.

Weeks later, he extended his contract at the club and has continued to flourish, making this one of his most productive seasons.

Under Unai Emery, he has become a more effective player and looks set to finish this season with double figures in goals.

Arsenal is facing competition from Manchester City for his signature, but Villa is not even considering selling him.

A report in The Sun claims he could sign a new deal at the club as the Villans work hard to finish inside the top four.

The report says Villa is still keen on keeping the midfielder, and they will not sell him to any of his suitors because he is too important to their team.

Luiz is a fantastic midfielder and his contributions to Villa are immeasurable, which is why they do not want to lose him.

However, every player has a price and if we offer his to them, we expect them to sell to us.

  1. From the looks of things to come, this summer will be a midfielder’s market so Aston Villa can keep him all they like.

