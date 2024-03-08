Report – Aston Villa is interested in on loan Arsenal man

Aston Villa could emerge as Kieran Tierney’s next club, as the defender is not part of Arsenal’s long-term plans, reports the Sun. Currently on loan at Real Sociedad for the season, Tierney has been a regular in their lineup, but injury issues have persisted.
During his absence, Arsenal has emerged as one of the top teams in the Premier League and is in contention for the league title. Tierney appears to recognise that he may not have a future at the Emirates, particularly as he has faced challenges adapting to an inverted left-back role within Mikel Arteta’s system.
Playing for his future in Spain, Tierney has attracted interest from several clubs, with Aston Villa being one of the suitors. Unai Emery is reportedly keen on working with the former Celtic player at Villa Park.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney is still a fine defender, and if he can get over his injury problems, he will be a star for another club.
However, he no longer fits into how we play our game, and we expect him to find a new home at the end of this term.
We might not make much money from his departure, but saving his wages will be a good step.
————————————————————-
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I would not want him to play for a PL team, as I have massive respect for his talent and quality. Unless Villa would overpay to get him, Hopefully we can find a suitor in the Spanish league for Tierney.
Villa is in ascendency itself as a club; Emery has done a superb job as manager. I would not want to strengthen a rival so close to us in the table, especially with a manager so familiar with the player and his capabilities.
Correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t Kwior currently playing as a conventional/defensive left back with White slipping into the inverted role from time to time?That being the case, aside from his unfortunate injuries why couldn’t Tierney be as effective as Kwior?
Yes Kwior is playing the same role as the Scott’s, maybe it’s his injury record is the problem