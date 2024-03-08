Report – Aston Villa is interested in on loan Arsenal man

Aston Villa could emerge as Kieran Tierney’s next club, as the defender is not part of Arsenal’s long-term plans, reports the Sun. Currently on loan at Real Sociedad for the season, Tierney has been a regular in their lineup, but injury issues have persisted.

During his absence, Arsenal has emerged as one of the top teams in the Premier League and is in contention for the league title. Tierney appears to recognise that he may not have a future at the Emirates, particularly as he has faced challenges adapting to an inverted left-back role within Mikel Arteta’s system.

Playing for his future in Spain, Tierney has attracted interest from several clubs, with Aston Villa being one of the suitors. Unai Emery is reportedly keen on working with the former Celtic player at Villa Park.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is still a fine defender, and if he can get over his injury problems, he will be a star for another club.

However, he no longer fits into how we play our game, and we expect him to find a new home at the end of this term.

We might not make much money from his departure, but saving his wages will be a good step.

