Report – Aston Villa plotting a move for Arsenal star

In what should be the first of many offers to come, Aston Villa is set to make a bid for Arsenal goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, according to The Independent.

The Argentinean goalie was impressive for the Gunners when he was forced to become the club’s number one in the absence of Bernd Leno.

He helped the club win the FA Cup and despite the German’s recovery from injury, he was chosen to man the post as Arsenal beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

He has hinted that he will leave the club if he is relegated to the bench in place of Leno again, and Villa is looking to sign him.

The Villans just escaped relegation last season and they will look to build on that frustrating campaign in the new season.

They lost Tom Heaton to a serious injury earlier in the year and had to loan Pepe Reina to help them complete the season.

The Spaniard has left them, while Heaton is still recovering from his injury.

The report claims that the Villans are prepared to offer £10 million for his signature, but that money will be too small.

This is because Arsenal is expecting to make at least £20 million from his sale claims the Sun.