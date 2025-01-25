Report – Atletico Madrid joins the race for the signature of Arsenal star

Oleksandr Zinchenko could depart Arsenal in the coming days as growing interest in the left-back emerges from multiple clubs.

The Ukrainian international is one of several options available in his position at Arsenal but now faces increased competition for playing time. Promising talents such as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori have added depth to the squad, placing additional pressure on Zinchenko’s role within the team.

Zinchenko initially claimed the left-back spot from Kieran Tierney after joining from Manchester City, where he had earned a reputation for his versatility and technical ability. One of the few left-backs adept at playing the inverted role, Zinchenko provides a unique advantage by stepping into midfield during matches, adding tactical flexibility to his team’s play.

However, despite his skillset and importance to squad depth, Arsenal may be willing to part ways with him due to increasing interest from other clubs. Borussia Dortmund were the first to express an interest in securing Zinchenko’s services, but, according to reports, their pursuit has since cooled. Attention has now shifted to Atletico Madrid, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Spanish giants are keen on acquiring the defender.

Currently, in the thick of a La Liga title race, Atletico Madrid is eager to strengthen their squad in this transfer window. Adding a player of Zinchenko’s calibre could significantly boost their chances of success. The Ukrainian’s experience at both club and international levels makes him a valuable asset for a team chasing domestic glory.

Although Zinchenko has not been a consistent starter for Arsenal recently, his contributions remain significant. Should Arsenal decide to sell, they could secure a substantial transfer fee, which may be reinvested into the squad or used to balance financial considerations.

As the transfer window continues to heat up, Zinchenko’s future hangs in the balance, with Arsenal weighing their options amidst growing interest from abroad.