Report – Attacker tells friends he wants to sign for Arsenal

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now, and he could move to the Emirates this summer.
He has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League in the last few seasons and has a lot of suitors.
The likes of Newcastle United and West Ham have also been linked with a move for the former Sheffield United man.
However, Football Insider claims he has told friends and loved ones that he prefers to move to the Emirates.
This gives the Gunners an enormous boost in their bid to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Calvert-Lewin has been one of the finest English attackers in the last few seasons. However, he has struggled in this campaign.
Poor form and constant injuries mean he has hardly been available to help Everton, and they could be relegated.
Arsenal needs a striker that doesn’t have injury problems and who has been scoring relentlessly this season.
These players would be on the market by the end of the campaign, and there is no need to rush and land Calvert-Lewin.
I cannot under any circumstances foresee us being interested in DCL. He is unreliable re fitness and is essentially an old fashioned target man type striker, A RETROGRADE TYPE, which has largely disappeared from most top Prem teams and rightly so.
FAR MORE RELEVANT THESE DAYS IS POSITIONAL FLEXIBILITY , PACE, AND MOBILITY.
Jesus fits all the points you mentioned. He would be a great player in arsenal.
Arsenal do not need Calvert – Lewin. He is very limited as a striker unless you are going to play with wingers. I don’t think the way Arsenal play will suit him. He can hold the play up well but can’t play one touch football or is good enough 1 v 1.
Arsenal play a quick brand of football and need someone who will get them 20 odd goals a season if they want to go to the next level of trying to win the league.
95% of evertonians would happily drive him to the emirate’s, pay for his dinner on the way & help him move all his catwalk garb as well, more interested in dressing up than playing football, 40 mill, 🤣🤣🤸🏽🤸🏽🤸🏽🤸🏽🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 Snatch your hand off, he didn’t get one minute in the euro’s after his cameos in the friendlys, southgate got right on to him, fraud , 👍🏻
Hey jonny,you are back and all over the place.the admins must be sick and tired of you and your GOSPEL!!!
This is a revenge ploy by Everton to cash back on Iwobi deal.