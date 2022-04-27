Report – Attacker tells friends he wants to sign for Arsenal

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now, and he could move to the Emirates this summer.

He has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League in the last few seasons and has a lot of suitors.

The likes of Newcastle United and West Ham have also been linked with a move for the former Sheffield United man.

However, Football Insider claims he has told friends and loved ones that he prefers to move to the Emirates.

This gives the Gunners an enormous boost in their bid to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin has been one of the finest English attackers in the last few seasons. However, he has struggled in this campaign.

Poor form and constant injuries mean he has hardly been available to help Everton, and they could be relegated.

Arsenal needs a striker that doesn’t have injury problems and who has been scoring relentlessly this season.

These players would be on the market by the end of the campaign, and there is no need to rush and land Calvert-Lewin.