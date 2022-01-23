Report – Aubameyang seriously considering Al Hilal’s offer

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is considering leaving Arsenal this month after his latest disciplinary problem at the club.

The striker has attracted all kinds of negative media attention in the last few months.

He still has over a year left on his current Arsenal deal, but he hasn’t been in the first team since he was punished for breaking club rules.

The striker remains one of the most experienced players at Arsenal, but his lack of discipline means he might not regain the trust of Mikel Arteta again.

Because there is almost no European club interested in signing him, Todofichajes says he is considering offers from further afield.

The report says Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal is the latest club to show an interest in him.

They would sign him on loan now and make the transfer permanent for €10M in the summer.

The same report insists the striker is considering this offer, particularly because his salary would not be reduced.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang has been very poor in this campaign, and his influence on the team is dropping.

Arsenal is now a stronger club and has become very hard for others to beat for most of this campaign.

If we sign another top striker like Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, the Gabon star will struggle to play.

This makes it sensible that we offload him soon so his wages would be off our finances.

