Report – Balogun is set to leave Arsenal in 48 hours

Folarin Balogun’s potential move to AS Monaco appears to be swiftly progressing, with journalist Rudy Galetti asserting that the striker’s departure from the club could materialise within the next 48 hours.

Balogun has garnered significant interest from multiple clubs during this transfer window, with prominent teams such as Inter Milan, Chelsea, and even Tottenham exploring the possibility of securing his services.

However, it seems increasingly likely that Balogun will make the move to Monaco, as the Ligue 1 side has emerged as his primary and most serious contender.

Arsenal and Monaco have engaged in negotiations over an extended period, and Galetti has unveiled that Balogun’s move to return to France, where he demonstrated his prowess while on loan at Reims last season, is on the verge of completion.

According to Galetti, the final details of the agreement are the only remaining aspects to be finalised, and Balogun’s association with Arsenal is poised to conclude within the next 48 hours.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been one of our finest academy players, but we have better options and the decision to sell him is simply the right one.

He did well in France last season, so Monaco will enjoy having him in their squad while we now have money to pursue other transfer subjects or keep in our account for other financial commitments.

