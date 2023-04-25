Report – Barcelona could sacrifice long-term Arsenal target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Raphinha as Barcelona works on their financial problems.

The Catalans have been struggling to register a number of players because their finances will not permit them.

They still want to bring Lionel Messi back to the club and add some new names to their roster.

To achieve that, they must offload some players and a report via The Daily Mail reveals they might sell Raphinha.

The Brazilian has only been at the club for a few months after joining them in the summer, but the report insists he could be sacrificed, which is a major boost to Arsenal.

The Gunners wanted to add him to their squad last year when he was leaving Leeds United but he chose to move to Catalonia instead.

If Barca puts him on the market, Arsenal could push to add him to their squad for a fee.

Raphinha was superb in the Premier League and hasn’t done badly in Barcelona since he has been at the Catalan club.

However, other clubs are competing for his signature and we must guarantee him game time before he agrees to join us.

