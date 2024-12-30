Report – Barcelona is eyeing soon-to-be-free Arsenal star

Barcelona has reportedly expressed interest in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, with speculation mounting that the Ghanaian international could leave the Emirates at the end of the season. While injuries plagued much of Partey’s time in North London, the 2023/24 campaign has seen him enjoy an extended run of fitness, making him one of Arsenal’s standout performers this term.

This resurgence has presented Arsenal with a dilemma. On one hand, Partey has been pivotal in the team’s success this season, providing stability and experience in midfield. On the other hand, the 31-year-old is entering the latter stages of his career, and with his contract nearing its end, the club must decide whether to offer him an extension or allow him to leave. So far, Arsenal has not made concrete moves to retain him, potentially opening the door for suitors like Barcelona.

Reports from Spain, relayed via Sport Witness, suggest Barcelona is keen on bringing Partey to Camp Nou. The Catalan giants are eyeing him as a potential free-agent acquisition at the end of the season. Manager Hansi Flick, who took charge of the team earlier this year, is reportedly eager to bolster Barcelona’s midfield with an experienced and versatile player like Partey. The club is expected to try and secure a pre-contract agreement with the Ghanaian during the January transfer window, as they look to strengthen their squad while navigating La Liga’s financial constraints.

Partey’s impressive performances this season underscore his value to Arsenal. However, his age and injury history may influence the club’s decision-making. Allowing him to leave as a free agent would free up resources for younger, long-term replacements, but it could also mean losing a player who has been instrumental in Arsenal’s progress this term.

For Partey, a move to Barcelona would offer a new challenge and the opportunity to play for one of Europe’s most iconic clubs. Whether Arsenal decides to extend his stay or let him go, the coming months will be crucial in determining the midfielder’s future and shaping the Gunners’ midfield for the seasons ahead.