Report – Barcelona man finds himself on Arsenal’s radar

The Sun says Arsenal has made Barcelona’s number 2, Neto a transfer target this month.

The Gunners are looking to fix their goalkeeping problem with a more capable alternative to Bernd Leno.

The Gunners sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window and replaced him with Alex Runarsson, but he hasn’t impressed.

They are now looking to return for Neto on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Brazilian was on their radar in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t sign him because Barcelona was demanding £18.6million for a goalie that rarely plays.

Neto has remained the second choice at Catalonia, but he can become the number one for the Gunners if he takes his chances.

Bernd Leno remains Arsenal’s first choice, but an injury to the German can open up the chance for Neto to take that position as Martinez briefly did.

The departure of the Argentinean means that Arsenal can rely on only Leno, and losing the German is a position they don’t want to find themselves considering that Runarsson has not looked in good shape so far.

It remains unclear if Barca will want to allow Neto to leave this month, and the former Valencia man will also have to be interested before the deal can be done.