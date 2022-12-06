Report – Barcelona plots to steal key Arsenal man

Barcelona likes Gabriel Martinelli and they are plotting to take him away from Arsenal as the Gunners struggle to get him on a new deal.

The Brazilian has emerged as a key player for them in the last few seasons and is now one of their regulars as they top the Premier League table and thrive in Europe.

The Gunners want him to stay and he has also made it clear his future is at the Emirates, but unless he signs on the dotted line, he will continue to be in the eyes of other clubs.

Sport reports Barca likes him a lot and they intend to add him to their squad in the next transfer windows.

The attacker has proven to be one of the best in the world and he is still young, but Arsenal will hardly agree to lose such an important player for any reason.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is one of the first names on our teamsheet in any match now and it is hard to think about losing him if we are serious about becoming one of the top clubs in the world.

The Brazilian has what it takes to take us back to winning trophies consistently, which makes him a player we must keep.

