Report – Bayern Munich make Arsenal target available for transfer

Bayern Munich is prepared to cash in on long-term Arsenal target, Marcel Sabitzer, after just a season at the Allianz Arena.
The Austrian has been on the radar of the Gunners since he was at RB Leipzig and Bayern just beat them to add him to their squad.
The midfielder has only been at the home of the German champions for one season, but it was underwhelming and Sports Bild says they are now willing to listen to offers for his signature.
The report further says they will sell him to any suitor that pays as much as the £13million they signed him for last summer.
This has placed Arsenal on high alert as Mikel Arteta searches for new players to add to his squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Sabitzer was a top performer at Leipzig, which is why Bayern added him to their squad.
However, the midfielder is now struggling to show his best form there, perhaps because the environment doesn’t suit him.
Mikel Arteta knows the skills that will be effective in his Arsenal team.
The Spanish manager could still consider a move for the Austrian this summer, knowing that he can revive his performances at the Emirates.
13 Comments
Sign him he is a massive up grade on any of our current midfielders and if he is available for under £20 mill that is a steal.
These are the players we should be after. Guys who have something to prove…IJS
Fabio Vieira is a bolt out of the blue. If true, we all have to hold our hands up and say we dont have a flipping clue what Edu is up to…
i dont remember his wolves loan and dont watch portugese football. So i have no opinion on the transfer. Agree, out of the blue but seems like we are getting our transfer window going.
i was thinking of another player actually, h never played for wolves .idk who this guy is lol!
Same here but like the comparisons to Bernardo Silva. I always laugh when people say his youtube highlights look good but I have to say, damn his youtube highlights look good 😉
lol it’s my only source for this guy. just pulled up a vid myself. Hope our scouts have done a good job is really all I can say.
Ever since I laid eyes on him I’ve been a big fan and followed his career closely (checks watch …. it’s been about 20 minutes)
OT wide spread reports we our on the verge of signing attacking midfield Fabio Viera from Porto for £29M. Will we still try to sign Tielemens?🤔
who knows couldve been a smokescreen honestly. It could be dependent on a departure now. Xhaka perhaps? I didn’t really see us signing an attacking midfielder. Tielemens doesnt play that positions, but surely things are getting a bit crowded if there isn’t at least one departure happening.
😅Yeah it’s all a bit confusing at the moment because if we were to sign Tielemens as well that almost certainly rules out us signing a DM too as I can’t see us bringing in three midfielders in one window but I think really need one.
European competition this year so need a bigger squad and options. Also is it not 5 subs allowed this year too? Always good to have more options off the bench and good for rotation
He is traveling to London today,40M euros and in a 5 years contract.