Report – Bayern Munich make Arsenal target available for transfer

Bayern Munich is prepared to cash in on long-term Arsenal target, Marcel Sabitzer, after just a season at the Allianz Arena.

The Austrian has been on the radar of the Gunners since he was at RB Leipzig and Bayern just beat them to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has only been at the home of the German champions for one season, but it was underwhelming and Sports Bild says they are now willing to listen to offers for his signature.

The report further says they will sell him to any suitor that pays as much as the £13million they signed him for last summer.

This has placed Arsenal on high alert as Mikel Arteta searches for new players to add to his squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sabitzer was a top performer at Leipzig, which is why Bayern added him to their squad.

However, the midfielder is now struggling to show his best form there, perhaps because the environment doesn’t suit him.

Mikel Arteta knows the skills that will be effective in his Arsenal team.

The Spanish manager could still consider a move for the Austrian this summer, knowing that he can revive his performances at the Emirates.

