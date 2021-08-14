Report – Bayern Munich offers Arsenal a player in exchange for Bellerin

Bayern Munich has become the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal man, Hector Bellerin and the Germans could speed up their efforts to sign him in the coming days.
This is probably Bellerin’s last summer as an Arsenal player after he fell down the pecking order at the Emirates last season.
He could also start this campaign behind the impressive Calum Chambers, which means Mikel Arteta can sell him and he wouldn’t be missed.
He has been linked with a move to the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and PSG in this transfer window.
Inter Milan has come closest to signing him, but the Italians have turned their attention towards signing Denzel Dumfries.
Calciomercatoweb says Bayern is looking to add him to their squad and they are prepared to add Corentin Tolisso in their bid to land him.
Arsenal has been admirers of the injury-prone Frenchman who has struggled to play consistently at Munich in the last few seasons.
The report claims that the Germans believe Arsenal’s need for new midfielders will persuade them to accept the offer.
Arsenal had rejected a loan to buy offer from Inter Milan for Bellerin before now, but they might find it attractive to add Tolisso to their midfield as they struggle to sign the likes of James Maddison and Manuel Locatelli.
“Impresses Chambers” my foot
I Believe that is sarcasm
Arsenal were stung twice by the Bees last night, pls take Bellerin away & bring in any midfielder i don’t know 4 all I care. PSG wants 2 sell 10 players, go there & get us some quality, cuz it’s abound there. Buying Odegaard over Madison will not cause our strikers 2 still scoring. Buying Madison can. We don’t have a combative Central midfielder like Kante & PSG wants 2 sell Ander Herrera. We need Maddison, Herrera, and a good GK at the least b4 the window slams shut.
who would PSG sell?
You can buy all the players you want, but Arteta’s tactics will still make them struggle.
What’s our game plan? Do a merry-go-round with the ball until Tierney has space on the left, then put him through so he can whack one into the box.
This job is bigger than him. It has become even more obvious than ever before. Any serious club would have terminated his contract since.
We should go nd buy odegaard nd Herrera I think it will be better
We should take their keeper navas he is good
The defense should be OK now,. Tavares looks good, White wasn’t as bad as some say against Brentford and will be OK, and there’s still Gabriel, Holding, and Soares too.
Midfield & upfront is clearly a major issue though, so selling Bellerin is a main priority, and also some others (Nelson, Torreira, AMN, etc) because Arsenal REALLY need a classy experienced Centre-Forward (Balogun & Martinelli are not ready to start as that yet, and Auba & Laca increasingly have issues) and another player in the mould of ESR to get this season firing.
Chambers looked terrible last night
Yeah he did. For me the worst player on the pitch along with Balogun. I think Soares should be given another chance. He’s always looked good and I think he should slot-in just fine now that Chambers form is off.
Surely this is a joke.
Arsenal has been “an admirer” of Tolliso a player who has been “injury prone and inconsistent” for the past few seasons?
Arsenal never bring in anyone other than top quality.
Cedric Mari Willian Kolasinac Torreira Ceballos to name but a few.
What is killing us is the lack of physical presence & precision. Our team is full of talent but no experience. Most of this boys are midgets & weak thats why teams will set up to bully us and eventually get results just like Brentford yesterday who played nothing but went away with 3points.So disgusting.
We should wake up and realize that arsenal is a football club & not academy
We should hire a manager who can assemble a team that is ready to compete in the EPL,then allow Arteta to continue recruiting & training the academy as he has done this window
I agree with you mate.
True bro. Both arteta & board are not ready
Which experience coach will be ready to take arsenal job if the board are not ready to buy quality players?
You think all this our average and mediocre players can win us anything?
Teams keep improving by buying quality players, arsenal is there looking for injury prone players and players to loan… SMH….
Anything that comes till #Kroenkeout is accomplished is acceptable unto me
We need maddison and Aour in our midfield. Arteta and Edu should act quickly and get the two please
Arsenal needs to recruit a competent Coach and Sporting Director as soon as possible.Carlo Anceloti is still available.We would have done better replacing Edu with a more experienced Sporting Director.
Hector Bellerin to Bayern Munchen. Apparently Munich, along with Berlin, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Hamburg are centres of the German fashion industry, so Bellerin should be right at home. Plenty of opportunities on the catwalks.
Surely they have other players to swap rather than injury plagued Tolliso? The Arsenal treatment room is overbooked already.
Lol Oz
If Bellerin takes up that modelling offer and we take Tolliso I think we need a couple more physios before buying Odegaard. One game in and this is already a dogs dinner of a season. Although I know CM needs TLC it pales into insignificance compared with our defence and attack issues (ie we have no defenders, we have no strikers worthy of the title).
Tuned into the TMS cricket now as I need calming down…
Am I the only one who thinks second goal should not have been allowed due to the fact that Leno was being held back.
Thought VAR might have had a look.
Maddison and Aour is badly needed in our midfield. Arteta and Edu should act quickly and get both of them in our club. Please Arteta and Edu get this two midfield in our family
Madison and Bissouma a must asap.