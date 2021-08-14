Report – Bayern Munich offers Arsenal a player in exchange for Bellerin

Bayern Munich has become the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal man, Hector Bellerin and the Germans could speed up their efforts to sign him in the coming days.

This is probably Bellerin’s last summer as an Arsenal player after he fell down the pecking order at the Emirates last season.

He could also start this campaign behind the impressive Calum Chambers, which means Mikel Arteta can sell him and he wouldn’t be missed.

He has been linked with a move to the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and PSG in this transfer window.

Inter Milan has come closest to signing him, but the Italians have turned their attention towards signing Denzel Dumfries.

Calciomercatoweb says Bayern is looking to add him to their squad and they are prepared to add Corentin Tolisso in their bid to land him.

Arsenal has been admirers of the injury-prone Frenchman who has struggled to play consistently at Munich in the last few seasons.

The report claims that the Germans believe Arsenal’s need for new midfielders will persuade them to accept the offer.

Arsenal had rejected a loan to buy offer from Inter Milan for Bellerin before now, but they might find it attractive to add Tolisso to their midfield as they struggle to sign the likes of James Maddison and Manuel Locatelli.