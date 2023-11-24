Report – Bayern Munich remain keen on signing Arsenal man

Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich, although Arsenal is determined to retain the versatile Japanese star.

Tomiyasu has proven to be a very effective and versatile player since joining Arsenal. While not a guaranteed starter, his ability to perform well across the defensive positions has earned him regular playing time.

Despite his importance to the Arsenal squad, Bayern Munich is said to be targeting Tomiyasu and actively working on a move for him. Arsenal, however, is adamant that he is not for sale and is even considering extending his contract to secure his long-term future with the club.

Sky Germany has reported that Bayern Munich remains undeterred by Arsenal’s stance and continues to pursue Tomiyasu. The Bundesliga club views him as a player who can significantly contribute to their squad and is eager to bring him into Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is clearly not for sale and every suitor who has him on their shopping list should know this.

The best way to send them a clear message is to get him on a new long-term deal; otherwise, these suitors will continue to lurk.

Tomi also seems happy in London and we expect him to turn down the advances and stay with us.

