Report – Benfica joins race for volatile Arsenal outcast

Benfica has become the latest team to show interest in Matteo Guendouzi as Arsenal looks to offload the midfielder.

The hot-headed Frenchman hasn’t played for the Gunners since Project Restart last year when he fell out with Mikel Arteta after a match against Brighton.

He was sent out on loan to Hertha Berlin last season and he had a mixed spell with the German side.

However, he did enough to attract the attention of Olympique Marseille who has been in talks with Arsenal over signing him.

Considering that he has been out of favour at Arsenal, the Ligue 1 side is looking to land him for a bargain fee.

But Arsenal wants to make good money from his sale and the Gunners are prepared to trigger an extension in his contract that would keep him at the Emirates until 2023.

While Marseille drags their feet over meeting Arsenal’s asking price, O Jogo reports that Benfica has become interested in signing him.

The report says the Portuguese side has been watching him since he earned a call up to the France national team in 2019.

They are now looking to sign him and want an initial loan agreement that would trigger an automatic purchase obligation next year.