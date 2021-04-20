Report – Boca Juniors cannot pay £860,000 loan fee for Torreira

Lucas Torreira faces being stuck at Arsenal even though he has been open about wanting a move to Boca Juniors to be closer to home.

The Uruguayan has been homesick for some time now and the situation has been worsened by the death of his mother due to coronavirus.

The midfielder has struggled to find his feet at Arsenal and has been spending this season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish side isn’t looking to keep him permanently and he also has interest from Serie A teams where he had previously played for Sampdoria.

However, he prefers to join another team closer to home, preferably, Boca.

But the Argentinean side is struggling financially and they won’t be able to sign him when he returns on loan this summer.

El Intransigente reports that Boca cannot meet Arsenal’s £860,000 fee for a loan deal to be struck.

With that being a stumbling block, they have moved on to other targets and could sign former Premier League player, Gary Medel.

Brazil is also not too far from home for Torreira and the report says he also has interest from Flamengo and Gremio.

Torreira’s Atletico Madrid is currently battling for the La Liga title and is at the top of the standings.

He will no doubt be happy to win a league title before he leaves Europe.