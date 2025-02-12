Report – Borussia Dortmund sets asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal is among the clubs keeping a close eye on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as the Borussia Dortmund winger continues to impress in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season. The young Englishman has emerged as one of Dortmund’s standout performers, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Bynoe-Gittens, who was developed in Manchester City’s academy before moving to Germany, has flourished in Dortmund’s attacking setup. This season, he has played a key role in their Champions League campaign, scoring four goals and delivering electrifying performances on the wing. His ability to take on defenders, create chances, and finish clinically has made him one of the most exciting young wingers in European football.

His rise has naturally drawn attention from elite clubs, with Arsenal reportedly among those eager to bring him back to England. The Gunners are looking to add more attacking firepower to their squad, and Bynoe-Gittens’ skill set makes him an attractive option. However, signing him will not be easy, as other top teams across Europe, including those in the Premier League, are also monitoring his situation.

Dortmund, well known for developing young talent before selling them for significant profits, is aware of the growing interest in Bynoe-Gittens. According to a report from Fichajes, the German club has set a price tag of at least €100 million for any team looking to sign him in the summer. They view him as their next big-money departure, following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho—both of whom made lucrative moves to England after excelling at Dortmund.

Arsenal, if serious about securing Bynoe-Gittens, will need to act decisively and be prepared to meet Dortmund’s valuation. The Gunners have been searching for attacking reinforcements, and while they already have talented wingers in their squad, adding a player of his quality could significantly enhance their frontline.

For Dortmund, Bynoe-Gittens represents another successful investment in young English talent. His development has mirrored that of previous stars who have used the Bundesliga as a stepping stone to the Premier League. If he continues to deliver standout performances, there is little doubt that he will soon command a blockbuster transfer fee.