Report – Brazilian clubs monitoring Arsenal man

Arsenal sent Pablo Mari on loan to Monza at the start of this season because he had fallen out of favour at the Emirates.

The defender was one of our best players when Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

However, over time, others have moved ahead of him on the pecking order at the Emirates.

The defender had to leave to keep playing and he is enjoying playing time at the Serie A club.

He was recently a victim of a stabbing incident in Italy, but a report by R7 journalist Cosme Rimoli revealed clubs in Brazil have been monitoring him.

It claims Atlético Mineiro, Cruzeiro, Fluminense and Grêmio are all preparing for the season. He is one player they want on their team.

However, the stabbing incident, which might keep him out for two months, may now delay any transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is known to Brazilian clubs, having been on the books of Flamengo before moving to Arsenal.

A return there will not be a problem for him, but he might prefer to spend a few more seasons in Europe.

If that is the case, Monza could make his move permanent after securing that option in the original transfer.

