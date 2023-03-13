Report – Brazilian youngster says no to Arsenal

Arsenal hoped Vitor Roque would become their next Brazilian signing after the success of the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have been very lucky with talents from the South American country and continue to search for new talents there.

Roque plays for Athletico Paranaense and has developed very well, having joined them just a year ago.

He is now set to move to Europe and has been open about his admiration for Barcelona, which means the Catalans are likely favourites to add him to their squad.

A report on Sport says the Gunners have approached the 18-year-old about the prospect of wearing their white and red shirt at the end of this season, but the teenager has turned them down.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best clubs for young talents to join and it is sad that Roque has turned down our approach.

However, it is not realistic that every player we approach will say yes, so we can take this well and focus on other targets instead.

There are other talented players that we can add to our squad when the term finishes, who might even do better than Roque.

