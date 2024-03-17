Report – Brighton is keeping a close eye on Arsenal attacker

Reiss Nelson has struggled to get game time at Arsenal since signing a new contract.

The Gunners kept him on after some moments of brilliance last season, as he is one of the backup wingers at the club.

However, because the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka are performing brilliantly, we have hardly seen him play for the Gunners.

Nelson has had at least two loan spells away from the club and did not disappoint, so he will feel he needs more chances.

If he wants to play more often, one option would be to leave the club, and one Premier League side is showing interest in his signature.

Football Insider claims Brighton admires the Englishman, and they are now monitoring him closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls are adept at buying players and transforming their careers and could entice Nelson to join them.

At 24, Nelson would feel he has to start playing regularly as a starter, and if that does not happen at Arsenal, he probably should change clubs.

If he wants out at the end of the term, we can let him go, as we will have the chance to sign a replacement.

