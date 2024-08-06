Report – Charlton eyes a loan move for Arsenal man

He was in action in pre-season as David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale delayed their return to the club after being given extended breaks.

The 22-year-old has been at Arsenal since 2018 and has never appeared in goal in the Premier League for them.

However, he already has 30 caps for Estonia, which proves he is a good player who would probably start at another club.

Arsenal wants to keep him and is not looking to sanction a permanent transfer this summer.

The Gunners will allow him to leave on loan, and a report in Football League World claims Charlton is leading the race for his signature.

There are other clubs willing to take him out on loan, but Charlton Athletic will win the race unless Hein decides not to join them.