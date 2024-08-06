Report – Charlton eyes a loan move for Arsenal man

Charlton is looking to add Karl Hein to their squad this summer, with the Estonian first-choice goalkeeper not expected to get game time at Arsenal this season.
Karl Hein needs game time, and we already have two good goalkeepers ahead of him, so he will struggle to play if he stays.
A loan move will help to develop him further and also preserve his value for us if we decide to cash in on him next summer.
