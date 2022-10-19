Report – Chelsea battling Arsenal for New York born striker

Arsenal is now facing competition from Chelsea for the signature of Jonathan David.

The New York-born Canadian international has been a long-term target of the Gunners who scouted him while he played for Gent in Belgium.

He now turns out for Lille in France and he has proven to be one of the finest recent signings in the French top flight.

Arsenal needed to bolster their attack in the last transfer window and he was one of the players on their shopping list.

However, they opted for Gabriel Jesus instead and the Brazilian has been in fine form.

David has also continued to improve and his form could tempt Arsenal to return for him.

However, a report in the Daily Mail reveals they are not alone and Chelsea has become interested in him as well.

The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last transfer window and they could move for him as a long-term replacement for the Gabon star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been a very fine player so far and he continues to deliver when he takes to the pitch.

We have Eddie Nketiah as a backup to Jesus, but David is a more accomplished player.

We can sign him and send Nketiah out on loan to develop himself further, or even sell the England Under21 record goal scorer.

