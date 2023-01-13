Report – Chelsea still trying to hijack Mudryk transfer

Chelsea has been linked with a move for a load of players and several of these rumours have proven true.

The Blues are on a spending spree and want to buy Mykhailo Mudryk, despite Arsenal’s interest.

The Ukrainian also prefers a move to the Emirates and has flirted with playing for the Gunners for much of the last few weeks.

Arsenal has had two bids rejected for his signature and has just tabled a new one, which they expect to finally get Shakhtar Donetsk to agree.

Despite the Gunners being close to an agreement for the winger, a report via Metro Sport reveals Chelsea hasn’t given up on adding him to their squad.

The report insists the Blues like the youngster and will make a move for him in an attempt to hijack his transfer to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk has made it clear he wants Arsenal and it requires the player’s will for any transfer to happen.

If Arsenal has convinced the attacker that he will be a key player for them, Chelsea will struggle to make him pick them even if they offer more money than the Gunners.

But Mikel Arteta’s side still needs to work hard and fast to get the deal sorted soon enough.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Odegaard on Arsenal fans, Legends and making History

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids