Report: Christos Tzolis could become a Gunner by Monday

Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Christos Tzolis continues to gather momentum, with a fresh update suggesting the deal could move quickly once the World Cup reaches its conclusion.

The Gunners have been consistently linked with the Club Brugge winger in recent weeks, and trusted journalist Konstantinos (Kostas) Lianos has now claimed that the transfer is expected to progress significantly over the coming days.

Lianos reports that the move will “probably be finalised” by Monday, 20 July, when Arsenal officially begin pre-season. He adds that, with the World Cup coming to an end, Mikel Arteta will have a clearer picture of when his international players are due back for the new campaign.

I understand Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis’ move to Arsenal will progress and probably be finalised by Monday, July 20 when pre-season officially begins.

The World Cup will be officially over and Mikel Arteta will know when all of his stars will be back.

Stay tuned #AFC — Konstantinos (Kostas) Lianos (@LianosKostas) July 14, 2026

Arsenal’s interest in Tzolis continues to strengthen

Just Arsenal recently reported that Arsenal had made contact over a move for Tzolis, while Borussia Dortmund were said to have been rebuffed as the Greek international waited to see whether the Gunners would make their move.

Since then, the story has continued to develop. Reports from multiple reliable sources indicate that Arsenal have held initial discussions with Club Brugge, although no formal bid has yet been submitted. Fabrizio Romano has also stated that Tzolis is giving priority to a move to Arsenal should Leandro Trossard complete his expected transfer to Besiktas.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Belgium last season, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most productive wide attackers. His ability to score goals, create chances and operate comfortably from the left makes him an attractive option as Arsenal look to refresh their attacking options.

Pre-season could prove the key moment

If Lianos’ information proves accurate, next week could be pivotal.

With Arsenal’s pre-season preparations beginning on Monday and the World Cup drawing to a close, attention will naturally turn back towards transfer business. Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are expected to accelerate plans for the remainder of the summer window as the squad begins to regroup.

The signs continue to point towards Arsenal stepping up their pursuit of Tzolis in the coming days. Whether a deal is completed by the start of pre-season remains to be seen, but the latest update certainly suggests there could be further movement very soon.

Do you think Christos Tzolis would be a smart addition to Arsenal’s squad this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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