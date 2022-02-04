Report claims Arsenal been offered 31-year-old free agent

Team Talk claims Arsenal has been offered the chance to sign Cape Verde international, Ze Luis.

The 31-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract at the Russian club, Lokomotiv Moscow, was terminated by mutual consent.

He is now one of the valuable free agents around and his entourage has been looking for a new home for him.

Arsenal sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang late in the last transfer window, and they had precious little time to replace him.

Mikel Arteta is now set to finish this season with the limited attacking options he has.

However, the Gunners are one or two injuries away from being in a crisis and a new free signing could help their cause.

The report says Ze Luis has been close to a Premier League move before when Tottenham almost signed him in 2020 under Jose Mourinho.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will make a move for him before this season ends or if he would join another club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We probably should have added another attacker to our squad after losing Aubameyang.

An experienced replacement will also make sense, but Ze Luis doesn’t appear to have the right quality to thrive at Arsenal.

If he cannot deliver consistently in the Russian top flight, he could do worse at the Emirates.