Report claims Arsenal Defender is on Manchester City’s radar

Ben White has been on the periphery of the Arsenal starting XI this season and is now being linked with a sensational switch to another Premier League side. The England international lost his regular starting spot after suffering a series of injuries last season. The versatile defender underwent major knee surgery midway through the campaign and is yet to rediscover his best form in an Arsenal shirt.

His unfortunate run of injuries has allowed Jurrien Timber to cement his place at right-back, leaving the former Brighton man playing more of a supporting role. He remains an important member of the squad, but there are growing questions over whether he will be content with limited minutes moving forward.

Manchester City among clubs reportedly interested

According to Arsenal Insider, transfer expert Graeme Bailey has revealed that several clubs, including Juventus and Atletico Madrid, are monitoring the defender’s situation. Bailey also named Manchester City as potential admirers, claiming they view White as a good fit for their style of play.

Although the report stated that White is not pushing for a move, there is said to be a “source of frustration” about his reduced role under Mikel Arteta. Whether Arsenal would consider selling to a direct rival remains unclear, but the club have shown in the past that they are willing to move on key players for the right price. Jakub Kiwior’s recent departure is one such example.

Ben White is currently valued at €38 million by Transfermarkt, which represents a significant drop from the £50 million Arsenal paid to sign him from Brighton in 2021. Considering his injury history and age, that valuation could be seen as a reasonable reflection of his current market value.

White still has a big role to play

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, it seems unlikely that Arsenal would allow White to leave easily. He remains a reliable and experienced option who could challenge Timber for a starting berth with a run of strong performances.

For now, though, it remains to be seen how Arteta manages his defensive options as the season unfolds. Would you, Gooners, entertain the idea of selling a player like Ben White?

