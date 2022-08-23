Report claims Arsenal has finally ended their interest in Serie A midfielder

Arsenal first became interested in a move for Arthur Melo in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta wanted depth in that position on his team at the time and he targeted the Juventus man.

Both clubs reportedly held talks over adding him to the Gunners’ squad and the midfielder seemed interested as well.

But the talks yielded no results, and he remained in Turin for the rest of the season.

Juve still wants to offload him this summer, and multiple reports linked Arsenal with a move for him again.

However, the midfielder has still not moved to the Emirates or any other suitor.

In these final weeks of the transfer window, Juve will intensify efforts to sell him, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Arsenal is no longer interested.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made some good signings over the last two transfer windows, especially in midfield.

Arthur has quality, but his injury-prone nature means he has not played enough matches for Juve.

The Brazilian will be an experienced head to add to our group, but we don’t need to sign a player that will hardly be fit to play.

We have found success in buying younger players and we should continue on that path.

