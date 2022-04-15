Report claims Arsenal has their work cut out in convincing striker to join them

Reports have linked Alvaro Morata with a move to Arsenal since the start of this year as the Gunners look to add more players to their attack.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at Juventus, but he might return to Atletico Madrid at the end of this campaign.

Juve intends to keep him, but they cannot do that on the terms they negotiated with Atleti in the summer.

They want the asking price of 35m euros lowered because he has just a season left on his current deal.

While Arsenal might not pay that exact amount, they seem willing to offer more than the Old Lady to sign him.

This means they are easily the club Atleti wants to do business with, but does the striker want to return to England?

Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, claims there is a chance that Arsenal can sign him.

However, if he had to choose between moving to the Emirates and remaining at Juve, he would choose continuity.

This means the Gunners have a lot of work to do to convince him to join them in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata has been one of the most-traveled strikers in Europe during his career and he might be an Arsenal player next season.

However, he is struggling for goals now and that was the case when he played for Chelsea in the Premier League before now. He is probably not good enough for the Gunners.