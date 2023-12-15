Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Report claims Arsenal is no longer interested in keeping sought after player

Arsenal must be growing weary of ongoing rumours surrounding Jakub Kiwior, who joined the club in the January transfer window. Despite being at the club for just a year, the Poland international hasn’t seen significant playing time, leading to speculations of a possible return to Serie A.

While Arsenal values squad depth and is not eager to sell, interest from other clubs persists. Kiwior, seeking more playing opportunities, might also be inclined towards a return to Serie A where he can feature more regularly.

According to Forza Roma, Arsenal is now open to cashing in on Kiwior, providing a boost to potential suitors. Despite the defender’s efforts to secure more game time, the competition within the squad has limited his opportunities, and Arsenal seems willing to let him leave if he desires a move elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has not played often for us, but he is still a player we need in our current squad.

The defender has covered well for our first choice when he plays and we must keep him until at least the summer.

