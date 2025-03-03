Report claims Arsenal is preparing a massive summer clear out

After watching their Premier League title hopes bleed out thanks to a season riddled with injuries, Arsenal are reportedly ready to wield the axe this summer. A major squad overhaul is on the cards, reports the Daily Mirror, with Mikel Arteta looking to build a ruthless squad capable of finally seizing the title.

With Edu’s reign over, all eyes are on his successor, Andrea Berta, who’s expected to take the reins in March (per Fabrizio Romano). Berta will have the unenviable task of deciding who gets to stay and fight and who gets shipped out in the cold. While Edu gets credit for bringing in fresh blood and securing contract extensions, he also proved adept at offloading dead weight – a skill Berta will need in spades.

Kieran Tierney is already sharpening his sword for a return to Celtic when his contract expires. Arsenal are also expected to be aggressive in the transfer market, with Martin Zubimendi reportedly a prime target. But what about the current crop of players? Who should be sleeping with one eye open?

The Chopping Block: Potential Exits

Let’s not beat around the bush; some players are living on borrowed time. Here’s a look at who could be facing the executioner this summer:

Neto: The Brazilian replacement for Aaron Ramsdale has failed to impress. His rare audition against Girona was a disaster..

Karl Hein: With younger keepers rising through the ranks, the Estonian’s time in North London is likely over.

Jakub Kiwior: Arteta clearly doesn’t trust the Polish international, and a return to Italy seems inevitable.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Another player seemingly out of favour with Arteta. With his contract running down, now is the time to cash in.

Nuno Tavares: Currently on loan at Lazio, a permanent move seems all but certain.

Thomas Partey Out of contract in the summer and a high earner, it’s time for the Ghanaian to seek pastures new.

Jorginho A good influence off the pitch, but no longer a vital cog on it. V

Albert Sambi Lokonga Currently on loan at Sevilla, a permanent move to Spain could be on the cards.

Fabio Vieira: A disappointing signing who could return to Porto permanently.

Reiss Nelson Has shown flashes of quality on loan at Fulham, but not enough to warrant a place in Arteta’s plans.

Marquinhos Set to return to Brazil permanently after a loan spell at Cruzeiro.

Raheem Sterling: A loan signing that simply hasn’t worked out.

A Summer of Blood, Sweat, and Tears

Arsenal’s summer promises to be a dramatic one. With key players potentially heading for the exit door and new faces set to arrive, Arteta is clearly not afraid to make tough decisions. The goal is clear: to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title. Whether he can achieve that remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: this summer will be a bloody one for the Gunners.