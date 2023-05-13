Report claims Arsenal is preparing an offer for Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal is preparing an offer to land Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, according to multiple reports.

Zaha has been one of the finest players in the Premier League for several seasons and has often been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Adding him to the squad seems to be an important goal for Arsenal now the attacker is running down his contract.

Palace wants him to extend his stay with a new deal, but Zaha seems keen on joining a bigger club to test himself in top competitions like the Champions League.

Football Insider says Arsenal is looking to take advantage of this to add him to their squad in the next transfer window.

They face competition from several sides around the globe, but Zaha has previously confessed to loving the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha is an accomplished Premier League player and we expect him to deliver top performances for us if he makes the move.

However, he is not getting any younger and might get less game time than he gets at Palace.

Unless he is willing to become a bench player, the attacker may reconsider a move to the Emirates.

We should spend only a little bit of time trying to convince Zaha to join us because there are younger players we can land.

