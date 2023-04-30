Report claims Arsenal is targeting London defender

Arsenal is reportedly interested in a move for Marc Guehi as they eye more players to add him to their squad.

The defender has been a fine signing by Crystal Palace from Chelsea and has even earned England caps.

Guehi is one of the top young players doing exploits at Palace and several top sides are eyeing a move for him.

Arsenal has some fine talents in their ranks, but the Gunners have struggled since William Saliba was injured.

The Frenchman’s absence gave Rob Holding a chance to play more matches for the Gunners. However, he has struggled to fill in for the former Olympique Marseille loanee.

This clearly shows Arsenal needs a new centre-back and Guehi could be brought in to act as a backup to their current first choices.

The Sun reveals he is one of the summer targets Arsenal has shown an interest in and will look to add him to their squad when the campaign finishes.

Guehi has been a fine player at Palace, which suggests he could do a job for us if we add him to our squad.

At 22, he still has so much to offer and we will be smart to add him to our setup from next season.

However, we should not expect too much from him and the jump to a bigger club might be hard for him to handle at first.

