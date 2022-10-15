Report claims Arsenal is targeting the “next Neymar”

Arsenal has had joy shopping for talent in Brazil recently and they could return for a new man there.

The South American nation has blessed the Gunners with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The trio are regulars in Mikel Arteta’s squad now and they are one of the reasons the team is at the top of the league table.

Marquinhos joined in the summer and has done well when he plays for the Gunners.

They could have another countryman as a teammate soon as Arsenal explores the Brazilian market once again.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they are one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcos Leonardo of Santos.

Born in 2003, he looks set to become the next player developed at the famous club to move to Europe.

He has been so good that the media has dubbed him the “next Neymar”

That is a serious name, and it shows we could get a top talent if we add him to the group now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazil exports arguably the most football talent in the world and their players rarely disappoint.

Arsenal’s Brazilians have been so good they could help the club to win the league title this season.

If we get Leonardo, he will be in good company and they will support him to settle fast in London.

