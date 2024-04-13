Report claims Arsenal star could leave in the summer and move to Serie A

Jorginho’s future remains uncertain despite his significant role as one of the most important players at Arsenal this year.

The Brazilian-Italian has emerged as a key influence in Arsenal’s game plan as the Gunners aim for success in the Premier League.

With an option to extend his contract for one more season, ideally, Arsenal should have triggered it by now.

However, they have not, and clubs continue to show interest in the former Chelsea star every time he plays.

Juventus has been monitoring him for several seasons, hoping to bring him back to Serie A.

Despite this, Jorginho remains focused on helping Arsenal, demonstrating his commitment to the club this campaign.

As Arsenal delays in deciding on the midfielder, a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests the Gunners could potentially lose him to a Serie A team.

While Arsenal is confident that he wants to stay with them, the report indicates there is a chance that Jorginho may decline their offer and opt to return to Serie A.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been one of our most important players in recent months, and we expect the midfielder to keep performing well for us for the rest of this season before we decide on his future.

