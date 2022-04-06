Report claims Arsenal star could surprisingly be sold this summer

Thomas Partey has been one of Arsenal’s most-improved players this season, yet a new report claims he has not reached the heights the club expected of him when he moved to the Emirates.
The Gunners triggered his release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid and he was expected to dominate in the Premier League as he had done for Atletico in Spain and in Europe.
He is the midfield lynchpin in Mikel Arteta’s team, but Fichajes.net says he is still not as good as the Gunners want him to be when they first signed him from Atleti.
They are now open to cashing in on his signature when the transfer window reopens because he cost them a lot of money.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey has taken time to become a key player for Arsenal, but he has been improving and it is ridiculous to think the club wants to sell him.
He is the best defensive midfielder at the Emirates right now and although he can do better, he is not a dispensable member of this squad.
Instead of offloading him, we should consider adding another midfielder to partner with him. Perhaps, that will bring the best out of the Ghanaian.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should be looking to cash in on Tierney and add 2 partners to Partey , 2 CFs young and older,
Add our U23s to RB and LB.
So I guess Xhaka will be offloaded also, as he has failed to reach the heights as well? Based on the precedent, Partey will probably get an extension and a raise.