Report claims Arsenal star is already in talks with top European teams

Matteo Guendouzi’s future is up in the air now after his latest antics. The Frenchman was dropped from Arsenal’s match against Southampton after he mocked Brighton players about how much he earned compared to them in his last game.

He also almost got into a fight with Neal Maupay after he grabbed the striker by the throat at the end of that game.

Mikel Arteta didn’t name him in his team for the game against the Saints and explained that it was as a result of squad management (Football365).

Guendouzi has now been tipped to leave Arsenal in the summer and a new report from French TV station, TF1, via Mail Sport claims that he has been in talks with top European teams over a move away from the Emirates.

It claims that the midfielder has been in talks with the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid over a possible summer switch.

The Frenchman still has two years left on his current Arsenal contract, but he has struggled to prove to Arteta that he is worth trusting

When the majority of his midfielders are fit, Arteta has hardly turned to Guendouzi. His current disciplinary issues will have hardly endeared him to the manager and his future at the club does appear to hang in the balance.