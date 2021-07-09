Report claims Arsenal to miss out on another transfer target

Arsenal has missed out on yet another transfer target as Todofichajes reports that Mat Ryan will play for Real Sociedad next season.

The Australian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates with Arsenal and was a better deputy than Alex Runarsson.

The Gunners had been targeting a permanent transfer for him and he also seemed to have enjoyed his time in north London.

However, they faced competition from the likes of Celtic and Real Sociedad and the Spanish side has now won the race for his signature.

While at the Emirates, he only played as a backup to Bernd Leno and that would still be the case if he returns to the club ahead of next season.

He has been pondering on which club to join and it seems he has returned to Spain where he had previously played for Valencia.

The report says the goalie has chosen Sociedad as his next club and the Spaniards and Brighton need to thrash out the agreement now, which should be finalised in the coming days.

Arsenal needs a new goalkeeper to act as a backup to Leno after Runarsson proved to be a poor buy.

Gooners expect a new goalkeeper to join before the end of this transfer window.