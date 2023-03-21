Report claims Arsenal wants to sign RB Salzburg star

Arsenal has registered their interest in RB Salzburg star Noah Okafor as they continue to strengthen their squad with exciting players.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the best in Europe in the last few seasons and continues to show their class in games against top opposition.

The Gunners have added some outstanding players to their squad so far and continue to show they are evolving, which means more players will enter through the Emirates door.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals Okafor is their latest target and the Swiss star could move to England in the summer because Arsenal is not the only club showing an interest in his signature.

The likes of Tottenham and West Ham are also keen on his signature and will push to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

RB Salzburg is a selling club and will likely demand around £25m to allow him to leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding new men to your squad is the way to stay competitive and we expect the backroom staff at the Emirates to know this.

However, the club will only add men to the group if they fit what we want to achieve. It will be interesting to see if that describes Okafor.

