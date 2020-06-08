Report claims Arsenal will make two signings and possible swap deal this summer

This next transfer window is likely to be a very important one for Arsenal as the Gunners look to rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was named the club’s boss late last year and he has overseen some great improvements to the team’s season.

Arteta has had to transform the performances of the players he started with at the club having been allowed to sign just two players on loan in the last transfer window.

Only one of those players have played for the club so far with the other joining the team injured.

Goal.com has been discussing Arsenal’s possible scenarios in the next transfer window with the Gunners looking to bounce back among the top sides in England.

However, the report claims that money will determine how much Arsenal flexes its muscles in the next transfer windows, but there are two transfers that would likely happen.

The report claims that Arsenal will probably sign Pablo Mari on a permanent deal this summer as the Spaniard has impressed Mikel Arteta.

The report also claims that although Arsenal wants a new right-back, their spending limitations could see them turn their attention into making Cedric Soares’ loan deal a permanent one as well.

It then adds that Arsenal wants to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, and the Gunners might send Alexandre Lacazette the other way in a swap deal.