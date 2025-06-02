Report claims Arsenal’s first offer for goal machine has been rejected

Arsenal’s summer transfer plans continue to take shape, with fresh reports suggesting the club has made a concrete move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. While Benjamin Sesko has also been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, it now appears the Gunners are actively pursuing both forwards as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The Gunners are keen to add a reliable goalscorer to Mikel Arteta’s squad following another campaign where they lacked a consistent presence up front. No Arsenal player managed to hit double figures in the Premier League, leaving fans and pundits calling for an elite-level striker to be brought in.

Arsenal Makes Opening Move for Gyokeres

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal have submitted an initial bid worth £59 million for Viktor Gyokeres, but the offer has been rejected by Sporting. The Portuguese club are holding out for a higher fee, reflecting the Swedish striker’s excellent form since his move from Coventry City.

Gyokeres has quickly established himself as one of Europe’s most effective frontmen, scoring consistently and showcasing the physicality, movement, and clinical finishing that Arsenal’s current forwards have often lacked. Sporting are understood to be reluctant to lose their talisman unless his full release clause is met.

Decision Time Looms for Arsenal

This development places Arsenal at a crossroads. With interest in both Gyokeres and Sesko still strong, the club must now decide whether to return with an improved offer for the Sporting star or shift their focus entirely to Sesko, who may be more attainable financially.

Arsenal are known for being measured in its transfer dealings, but if they are serious about adding a top striker, they will need to move decisively. Gyokeres would bring ready-made quality and experience, particularly in leading the line for a team with title ambitions.

Securing either player would represent a major statement of intent. However, if Arsenal truly believe Gyokeres is the man to take them to the next level, they may need to break their transfer record to make it happen.

