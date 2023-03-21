Report claims Arsenal’s Ligue 1 target is definitely leaving this summer

Arsenal has a long-term love affair with Ligue 1 and has signed several players from the French top flight from the time Arsene Wenger was the club’s manager.

This tradition continued after him with Nicolas Pepe moving from Lille to the Emirates and the Gunners have also sent several players to France temporarily or permanently.

At the end of this season, they could rekindle their love affair with another player expected to move to the Emirates.

Reports believe Arsenal has an interest in Montpellier youngster Elye Wahi as he shines in the French top flight.

The attacker is just 20 but has been in terrific form and is tearing up the French top flight.

He has four goals from his last three games and has scored 12 in 24 league matches this term.

A report on Made in Paillade has now revealed he is certainly changing clubs when this campaign ends.

This is because, just like Arsenal, several clubs have an interest in his signature and at least one is expected to act on it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have watched Wahi for much of this season, and he keeps improving, so adding him to our squad should be straightforward.

However, we have several attackers on our books and he will not want to sit on the bench, which makes this move tricky.

